Kiddwaya Brags About Being Friends with People’s Idols

Kiddwaya has taken to Twitter to let the world know just how hard he is trying with the humility garb he’s been clothed in.

The former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate took to Twitter to tell folks to “let Kidd remain humble o” since he’s friend with most of their idols.

It is unclear what prompted the need for the former reality TV start and billionaire heir to make the declaration for his humility as he tweeted;

“I’m friends with people they consider their idol. But I don’t talk too much so everything is on the low. Pls let Kidd remain humble oo”.

I’m friends with most people they consider their idol. But I don’t talk too much so everything is on the low. Pls let kidd remain humble oo. — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) October 31, 2020

