Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim’s Party Videos Break the Interview

Apparently, Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim are now in a relationship.

The Big Brother Naija superstars were spotted at a private party in Lagos attended by ex-housemates from the 2019 and 2020 season, and everyone can’t stop talking about them.

Recall that Kiddwaya and Erica’s relationship in the house stirred heated conversation on social media across the world, with many people insinuating that they would never be an item outside of the house.

Yesterday, Kiddwaya granted an interview in which he said that what he shared with Erica in the house was special and he would never have shared that with anyone else. He didn’t confirm or deny whether they are dating.

Well, they apparently are; the duo were the hottest couple last night, with the other celebrities hustling to post their videos on their social media.

Check out the collage below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

