Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim Shower Each Other With Sweet Words on Twitter

#Kiddrica continues to wax stronger and fans are here for the loveliness!

Yesterday, Erica Nlewedim announced her management deal with Paul Okoye’s Upfront Personal and Booking Company–the number 1 talent company on the continent. Excited by this feat, Erica’s partner from the Big Brother Naija house, Kiddwaya, hurried to his Twitter to celebrate her and even called her the pet name he’d given her in the house: Baby G.

“Guys baby G just signed a deal!!! Let’s all show her some love @EricaNlewedim,” he tweeted, and he even included the famous hashtag created by fans who love them as a couple–#Kiddrica.

Guys baby G just signed a deal!!! Let’s all show her some love @EricaNlewedim ❤️❤️ #Kiddrica pic.twitter.com/cYQXdcXaf0 — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) September 25, 2020

Erica acknowledged his post, and replied with a cute him of her own: “Peanut head.” To which he replied: “Palm wine nose.”

LOL.

See the shameless cute duo below:

Palm wine nose. Your welcome 😜 — Kiddwaya (@RealKiddWaya) September 25, 2020

