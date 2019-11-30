Kid Rock Removed From Stage Following Racist Rant Against Oprah

Kid Rock reportedly was escorted off stage during a performance at the Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, according to multiple reports, for attacking several television personalities, especially Oprah.

From the footage obtained by TMZ, the musician is seen with a drink in his hand, using derogatory language in reference to Oprah Winfrey and others. He says on stage, “I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar… they can suck a dick sideways.” The singer went on to acknowledge that some people will find his sentiment racist, but he would tell them to “fuck off.”

Later in the clip, Kid Rock repeats, “Fuck Oprah Winfrey,” and “Fuck Kathie Lee Gifford.” A member of the audience can be heard saying that the singer is “blackout drunk.” He continues to swear throughout the two-and-a-half minute clip, as audience members call him out for being racist.

At one point, he says, “I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.”

At the end of the clip, Kid Rock is physically removed from the stage by a uniformed officer.

On Friday, Kid Rock tweeted in reference to the incident. “My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey Show years ago and her people wanted me to write down five reasons why I loved her and her show…I said fuck that and her. End of story.”

See the cringe-y video here