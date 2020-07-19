Khloe Kardashian Says She and Tristan Thompson are Doing Just Fine

Khloe Kardashian has clarify the state of her relationship with Tristan Thompson; they are not dating, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t been cordial to each other.

The reality TV star addressed this during a recent Instagram chat, in which she spoke kindly about how Tristan has been helpful since the pandemic, and why she cherishes what they share.

“Just because people aren’t together doesn’t mean you have to be rude,” she said, adding, “You want to have a blended family. I am so used to that. Tristan has been so amazing in this quarantine. He’s been so helpful. You know, when you can’t rely on other’s people help, it’s so great to have [him]. He’s True’s dad and I need his help.”

This comes months after her dramatic break up with him following claims that he had an affair with Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordyn Woods.

Check out all she said below:

