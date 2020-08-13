Khloe Kardashian Kind of Confirmed that She and Tristan Thompson are Back Together

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Though the speculations have been ongoing for the longest time, it seems like Khloe Kardashian has finally confirmed that she is back with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Prior to now, the reality TV star had denied all the claims that she made up with the basketballer after the very public cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

However, Khloe who was pictured earlier in the week, in the company of Tristan Thompson and their daughter, boarding a private jet to celebrate younger sister, Kylie Jenner’s birthday, took to her Instagram story to state;

“Not a secret, not just your business”.

Many fans allude this statement from Khloe Kardashian as testament to the renewed romance with Thompson who has been living in her home since the lockdown began.

Well, here’s to the third time being the charm.

