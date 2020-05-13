Khloe Kardashian is Allegedly Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Child

New report claims that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again for Tristan Thompson.

According to Gossip of the City which exclusively broke this story, the reality TV star may be expecting another baby daughter. The blogger did not state their sources, but, however, noted that Khloe has been hinting on this via her Instagram page, which she has been flooding with allegedly-edited photos of herself in pink outfits.

Gossip of the City continued:

We also noticed Khloe is not posting any new photos of herself and the one she did post, you can see the baby bump. Khloe is also eating donuts a lot as of lately which she never does since she’s big on healthy eating and working out. Khloe is also posting old images on instagram. All news images of Khloe she edits out the bottom half of her body.

You can click here to see all the pink-themed posts, including all the pink balloons Khloe recently received from family and friends.

If this is true, then it comes barely a year after the Khloe dragged Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, of meddling with Tristan.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

