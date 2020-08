Khloe Kardashian is sure showing off that summer ‘bawdy’

The reality TV star posted a thirst trap worthy image on her Instagram feed and we can’t help but take notice.

The mother of one was clad in a tiny black 2-piece bikini which she accessoried with a waist chain, bracelets, a ring and a diamond stud. This showed off her curves to the best advantage.

With her hair wet and wavy, Khloe Kardashian struck a sultry pose for the camera.

She does look really good and Tristan Thompson is darn lucky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook