Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Campaign for New Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian has added a shoe line to her growing collaboration with fashion label, Good American and went topless for the campaign.

The show line by the KUWTK star and mother of one, dropped in Thursday, December 3, 2020 as she shared some of the campaign photos for the new line.

Khloe Kardashian modelled a few shoes off the line which consists of thigh high boots, sandals, pumps, sling backs and other arrays of sexy adornment for the feet and shared pictures on social media.

She bared her ultra slim and toned body in the shoot as she showed off products from the line.

Khloe Kardashian’s partnership with Good American is expanding and waxing stronger as she ready has a denim line with the fashion label.

