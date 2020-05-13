Khloe Kardashian Debunks Pregnancy Rumour in Epic Twitter Rant

Earlier today, news made the rounds that Khloe Kardashian was allegedly pregnant with her second child by Tristan Thompson. Since it broke, she has been the butt of many jokes and brutal attacks from fans all over.

The reality star has however debunked the news, slamming the speculation and calling it false.

In an epic Twitter tirade, the 35-year-old mother confessed to not being on social media much these days because of the sick and hurtful things people say.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” Khloe tweeted on Wednesday, May 13.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Kardashian went on tweet,

“The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

The couple split back in February but last month, Thompson agreed to sign on as Khloe’s sperm donor ahead of her second round of egg retrieval in a KUWTK episode. Her reason being;

“Tristan will do whatever I want to do. … I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have five embryos in a freezer if I want to use them, I have them there.”

