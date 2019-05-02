Khloe Kardashian Continues to Pine Over Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is not yet over Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram LIve yesterday to write about how the basketballer hurt her badly. “I loved you so much that when you hurt me, I tried to understand you,” she wrote.

And this comes barely two weeks after she called out philanderers who she says aren’t good examples for their daughters.

“Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change,” said the quote she shared.

Only days before, Tristan showed up at their daughter True Thompson’s first birthday, and from the clip, Khloe is seen holding True while Tristan tries woefully to take her from Khloe. It got really awkward, as it became apparent that the reality TV star didn’t want the baby’s father holding the baby.

See it all here.

Now, she is back pinning over Tristan.

See the post below: