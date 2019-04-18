Khloe Kardashian Continues to Diss Tristan Thompson on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has some words for men who enjoy philandering.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram yesterday to call out men who she thinks are now good examples for their daughters.

“Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change,” said the quote she shared.

This comes mere days after the cringy display between her and Tristan at their daughter True Thompson’s first birthday. From the clip, Khloe is seen holding True while Tristan tries woefully to take her from Khloe. It got really awkward, as it became apparent that the reality TV star didn’t want the baby’s father holding the baby.

See it all here.

Now, she is back with an apparent diss. See it below:

#KhloeKardashian coming through with a word!!

