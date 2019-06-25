Khloé Kardashian Claims Tristan Threatened Suicide After the Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloé Kardashian claims Tristan Thompson threatened to kill himself over the Jordyn Woods scandal.

The reality TV star said this in the Sunday episode of their family show, during a discussion with Scott Disick, adding that she had bombarded Tristan’s phone with messages asking about the alleged cheating incident while he’s flying back to Cleveland.

“Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages. He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. When I got my questions answered, I was getting more details that everybody left and Jordyn still stayed,” Khloe said on the show, per InStyle.

She continued: “That she was sitting on his lap in a chair. They were all over each other. They were handsy. They made out. It’s disgusting. I’ll never understand the depths of his ick. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.”

Khloé then claimed that the NBA player threatened to commit suicide shortly after the scandal. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me,” she said. “Like, I’m just allowed to say I’m going to kill myself and that’s fine? That’s crazy.”

She continued, speaking about how heartbroken she is. “I feel like I’m so heartbroken and so, like, what is this? This is life? Right now I don’t feel much of anything,” she explained. “It’s like I’m in shock. It’s a lot that’s happening. This is, like, a debilitating blow to my soul. It’s so humiliating. It’s hard. And then there’s some days you just want to cry.”

Tristan Thompson had yet to address these claims as at press time.