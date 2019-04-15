Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunite for Daughter’s First Birthday: Watch

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited yesterday for their daughter True Thompson’s first birthday, and their meeting turned out to be awkward.

From the clip making rounds on social media, Khloe is seen holding True while Tristan tries woefully to take her from Khloe. It got really awkward, as it became apparent that the reality TV star didn’t want the baby’s father holding the baby.

And this comes after all the embarrassing drama involving Jordyn Woods. Khloe has since told the world that she is over Tristan. Well, they still have to co-parent, and that seems not to be going well.

See the clip below: