Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson join Forces, Threaten Lawsuit Against ‘Malicious’ Woman

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have joined forces and are threatening a lawsuit against one Kimberly Alexander.

The attorney for Kardashian and Thompson, Marty Singer, fired off a cease and desist letter to the woman claiming the NBA star is the father of her child.

According to E! the letter requested that Kimberly Alexander “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications”.

In the document, it was established that Tristan Thompson already took a paternity test that confirmed he didn’t father Alexander’s baby but she is requesting another one on grounds that the result was falsified.

“After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

The cease and desist letter to Kimberly further stated,

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results,”

“It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.”

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as ‘private’) and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients.”

“This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Kimberly Alexander is yet to comment on the cease and desist letter.

