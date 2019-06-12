Khloé Kardashian Addresses Claims That She Cheated With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has taken to her Instagram Stories to post a statement in which she addressed the rumours that she cheated with Tristan Thompson while he was still dating his then-pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Recent drama started after Radar Online obtained documents in which Craig, 27, claimed her boyfriend of two years had been excited to learn she was pregnant in April 2016, but she learned he was cheating with Kardashian one month later.

Now, Kardashian has spoken up about the said infidelity.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” she began in her Instagram Stories. “My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

She continued, “He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me him and his ex were broken up before we met. This is my truth. The truth that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this.”

See her posts below: