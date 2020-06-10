Khafi Kareem Yanked Off BBN ‘Pepper Dem’ Whatsapp Group Following Tweets

Khafi Kareem has been yanked off the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Whatsapp group.

The former housemate who had a lot to say concerning the episode of the reunion show that aired on Monday night, shared this new development on Twitter.

Khafi Kareem who is engaged to fellow ex-housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, had expressed utmost disappointment at the turn of events where Ella Nnabuchi, a former (BBN) housemate from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season was made to look bad on TV.

Regarding this new development, the actress and host wrote;

Lol I’ve just seen that I’ve been removed from the WhatsApp group. Thanks for saving me the trouble guys”.

It looks like this drama is far frfom over.

