Khafi Kareem Yanked Off BBN ‘Pepper Dem’ Whatsapp Group Following Tweets

Khafi Kareem has been yanked off the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Whatsapp group.

The former housemate who had a lot to say concerning the episode of the reunion show that aired on Monday night, shared this new development on Twitter.

Khafi Kareem who is engaged to fellow ex-housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, had expressed utmost disappointment at the turn of events where Ella Nnabuchi, a former (BBN) housemate from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season was made to look bad on TV.

Regarding this new development, the actress and host wrote;

“Lol I’ve just seen that I’ve been removed from the WhatsApp group. Thanks for saving me the trouble guys”.

Lol I've just seen that I've been removed from the WhatsApp group. Thanks for saving me the trouble guys ✌🏾️😘 pic.twitter.com/dno2MPBbdA — ACupOfKhafi ☕️💛 (@KhafiKareem) June 9, 2020

It looks like this drama is far frfom over.

