Khafi Kareem to Tacha Akide: “You’ve Got My Back. I Love You 100%”

Khafi Kareem is grateful for what she shares with Tacha Akide.

The Big Brother Naija met during the reality TV show and have since become best friends, seeing each other through their difficult and happier times. Which is why Khafi has taken to her Twitter to share her Tacha appreciation post.

“It’s not easy knowing who is genuinely for you in this life, especially in this industry. With you I have never had to question that you have got my back 100%,” she tweeted, adding, “I don’t say this out loud enough but @Symply_Tacha I love you and thank God for you. We all need a #FriendLikeTacha.“

See the heartwarming post below:

https://twitter.com/KhafiKareem/status/1255065734025265154/photo/1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

