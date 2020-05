Khafi Kareem’s latest project is one many of us can relate to.

The reality TV star and actress took fans on the journey of the daily struggles against temptation and sin in the first installment of her short film- Torn.

Kareem based the monologue on the Bible passage- Romans 7 15-22.

She talked about the fight within self to be rid of evil and ending up doing wrong despite good intentions.

See video below



