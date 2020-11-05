Khafi Kareem Shows Off Bouquet of Chocolate and Pounds She Received for Her Birthday

Khafi Kareem had her dream birthday on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in far away London and has shown off some of the gifts she received.

The actress and event host took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well wishes as well as note that she received some of the most fantastic gifts ever.

One of such gifts was a bouquet of pound sterling notes and chocolates from some of the fans tagged the Khafinated Prayer Warriors, (KPW)

Khafi Kareem revealed that she had a surprise treat loading for her fans which she will unveil today and hopes they love it.

See video and pictures below.

