Khafi Kareem Shares Tips On How to Get Into the Big Brother Naija House

Two days ago, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show announced that the 5th season will premiere this July, and they shared details about how folks can audition for the show online.

Fans of the show have since been badgering the former housemates, like Khafi Kareem, asking for tips on how to get into the house.

Which is why she has now taken to her YouTube channel to respond to the question.

According to Khafi, the most important thing applicants must pay attention to is how to impress the judges with their online audition, like using great lighting when shooting their videos, looking presentable and confident, and more.

'Watch her vlog below:

