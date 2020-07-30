Khafi Kareem Shares Picture from Tomb for Her Brother, Alex

It’s been a rough couple of months for Khafi Kareem and her family following the tragic death of her younger brother, Alex Kareem.

The former BIg Brother Naija housemate who recently broke her social media hiatus to share the news of her new book, ‘The Go Getter Handbook’ posted a heartbreaking picture from the tomb of her brother who has been laid to rest after he was shot dead close to their home in shepherd’s Bush.

“I love you now and forever Alex. Rest well”, she captioned the moving shot.

Khafi Kareem’s fiance and former BIg Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata showed his support for his lady on social media and urged people to spare her kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Alex Kareem was shot dead near his family home in what is believed to be the case of a mistaken identity back in June by unknown gunmen on his way back from the store.

The killers of the 20-year-old computer whiz who got away in a white Range Evoque which was dumped close to the murder scene are yet to be apprehended.

May Alex’s soul continue to rest in peace and his murderers brought to justice.

