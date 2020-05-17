Khafi Kareem Scores Partnership With Fashion Nova

Times are good and getting better for former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Khafi Kareem.

The 30-year-old just landed a partnership deal with international clothing company, Fashion Nova.

The former MET police officer, had an Instagram live session where she tried on different looks from the clothing brand to announce the partnership. She also shared the video on Youtube.

Khafi Kareem who is engaged to fashion designer and fellow former BBN housemate, Gedoni, also shared the news on her Instagram feed with scores of congratulatory messages pouring in.

