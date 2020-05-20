Khafi Kareem Rises in Defence of BBN, Says It Fosters Community And Changes Lives

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Former Big Brother Nigeria alum, Khafi Kareem has risen up in defence of the reality TV show that gave her a shot at fame.

The 30-year-old made this known after an individual posed a question on Twitter asking why the show only appealed to rabid and debased people.

Khafi however was quick to correct the erroneous notion stating that the particular statement was far from the truth.

The vlogger and actress noted that the show thus appeal to people from all walks of life and fans watch to find someone who reminds them of themselves.

Khafi Kareem also went on to say that though not everyone who comes on the show is positive and sometimes fan love can be used to foster hate, she however maintained the BBN community is powerful and her life changed as a result of the show.

