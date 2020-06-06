Khafi Kareem Reacts to All the BBN Reunion Drama, Summing it All in a Tweet

Former Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate has reacted to all the drama that unfolded during the reunion show.

The 30-year-old who is engaged to fellow ex-housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, sumned it all up in s succinct tweet.

This is coming on the heels of revelations during the the reunion which aired from Monday-Thursday,It revealed Venita’s plan to cause a separation between her and then boyfriend among other things.

She tweeted.

“Wow. And people thought I was being paranoid. Thank God my “handler” i God and He brings all things done in darkness into the light”.

Wow. And people thought I was being paranoid. Thank God my "handler" is God and He brings all things done in darkness into the light ❤️ #KhafiPrays — ACupOfKhafi ☕️💛 (@KhafiKareem) June 6, 2020

Watch highlights from the reunion below.

