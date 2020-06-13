Khafi Kareem Loses Brother to Gun Violence in the UK

Khafi Kareem and her family have been thrown into mourning.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate has lost her younger brother, Alexander, to gun violence in the UK.

According to reports, Alexander, 20, was gunned down while returning from a trip to the convenience store. He was shot on Askew road in Shepherd’s Bush on Monday at 12:40am.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and died as a result of this.

The white Range Rover evoque linked to the murder was found burnt about three miles away from the scene of the crime.

The police is yet to make an arrest.

A close friend to the family noted that they the family is distraught and currently in mourning

“His family is distraught. Alex wouldn’t talk down to anyone-he was friends with everybody”, the source said.

Khafi Kareem has made her social media private during this difficult time.

The YouTube posted a black image on twitter with the words, “00:40 💔”

https://mobile.twitter.com/KhafiKareem/status/1271588391105298432

May Alex’s soul rest in peace.

