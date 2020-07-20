Khafi Kareem Launches New Book Following Brother’s Tragic Death

Khafi Kareem is still trying to make the best of 2020 despite the irreparable loss she and her family have suffered.

The former BIg Brother Naija housemate took to Instagram to reveal that she has released a book- ‘The Goal Getters Comeback Workbook’ which is now available for sale.

She stated that knowing this year has been tough on a lot of people, the book is geared towards helping folks make the best of the rest of the worst year ever.

The ‘Khafi Prays’ host noted that asides prayers, writing is one other thing that has helped her navigate the difficult period following the death of her baby brother, Alex Kareem.

Khafi Kareem revealed that proceeds from the sale of the book would go into paying for her brother’s funeral expenses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

