Khafi Kareem Launches New Book Following Brother’s Tragic Death

Khafi Kareem is still trying to make the best of 2020 despite the irreparable loss she and her family have suffered.
The former BIg Brother Naija housemate took to Instagram to reveal that she has released a book- ‘The Goal Getters Comeback Workbook’ which is now available for sale.
She stated that knowing this year has been tough on a lot of people, the book is geared towards helping folks make the best of the rest of the worst year ever.
The ‘Khafi Prays’ host noted that asides prayers, writing is one other thing that has helped her navigate the difficult period following the death of her baby brother, Alex Kareem.
Khafi Kareem revealed that proceeds from the sale of the book would go into paying for her brother’s funeral expenses.
Hey guys I know I’ve been silent for the longest, and I really appreciate everyone who has taken their time to share their condolences with me and my family. To be honest I simply haven’t known how to come back from this and pretend everything is okay when it isn’t. Apart from prayer, the one other thing I have done to help, is write. And whilst I know I am going through a lot, I am very aware that this has been a tough year for many of us. So in an effort to help myself and anyone else who can benefit, I have written 'The Goal Getters Comeback Workbook' The Guide to making the best (of the rest) of the worst year ever. It is a 6 month workbook with an exercise for each new month that will keep us on track to our goals. It costs N4900 and the proceeds are going towards my brother's funeral. For those who wanted to donate apart from buying the workbook, you can transfer to First Bank 2007530009. I hope that we can still make something of this year and achieve our goals, despite how the first half of the year has begun. Lots of love, Khafi ❤️