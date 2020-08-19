Khafi Kareem is Back and Looking Mighty Fine

It’s great to see former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem smiling.

The former reality TV star and actress shared a TikTok video on her Instagram feed and we must confess that she looks mighty fine.

The author and host who lost her youngest brother, Alex Kareem, to gun violence in a case of mistaken identity is back on social media, sharing her delightful self with friends and followers.

In the video she posted, Khafi Kareem in the company of her friend and sister to ‘Star Wars’ actor, John Boyega, Grace Boyega, teased a little dance routine for the gram in celebration of the borders opening and International flights resuming.

It’s really great to see her smiling again.

