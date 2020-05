Khafi Kareem has responded to the drama unfolding. The 30-year-old who is currently trending on Twitter has addressed the brouhaha

Taking to Youtube, the former reality TV star who is presently in London, spoke on the tweets making the rounds and drama surrounding Tacha’s Defence of her.

She mentioned that this is only persecution on the journey to greatness and expressed her profound love and gratitude to her bestie, Tacha for always having her back.

Watch video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook