Congratulations to Khafi Kareem!

The Big Brother Naija star has finally received the car she won during a task in the show, thanks to Innoson Motors.

Writing about her latest Innoson IVM Fox, the reality TV star wrote:

Guess who’s the newest car owner in town?! I finally got my car and I couldn’t be happier!! Thank you so much @officialinnosonvehicles!! I will be calling her “Lady Foxy”. So if you see me drive by, holla at your girl!!

See her posts below: