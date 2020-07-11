Khafi Kareem Continues to Wax Stronger: “The Devil Messed With the Wrong One.”

Khafi Kareem has shown incredible strength since the murder of her brother in London.

The reality TV star posted a tweet today, in which she talked about how the devil tried to ruin her this season. “The devil messed with the wrong one,” she said.

And it comes after she thanked her fans for all the love they had shown her, especially her family, after 20-year-old Alexander was gunned down by unknown person in London.

She said, “#KhafiPrays left me on a high this morning. This is the most messed up time in my life yet my family have held me up relentlessly. Thank you KPWs. I still don’t know how to come back from all that has happened but just knowing you all are behind me gives me hope. Thank you.”

See her tweets below:

