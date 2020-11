Khafi Kareem is enjoying her time away in London with her beau, Gedoni Ekpata and decided to bless social media with some ‘hawt lewks’.

The event host and actress looked fierce on the streets of London rocking her Ivy Park gear as she served major fashion goals.

Khafi Kareem shared the pictures on Twitter and though she didn’t give photo credit, we’re almost certain Gedoni captured the stunning images as only love could.

See her stunning pictures below.

