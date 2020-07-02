Khafi Kareem Begs for Help in Bringing Her Brother’s Killers to Justice

It’s been a tough month for Khafi Kareem and the Kareem family at large, following the death of Alex Kareem who was gunned down by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Sharing a footage of BBC’s interview with the family where her mother broke down in tears while speaking on the ‘everlasting sorrow’ the incident has left her with, the former Big Brother Naija begged for help in bringing her brother’s killers to justice.

In the heartbreaking video, Khafi’s mother is heard saying;

“If you did this and you are watching this at home, Please turn yourself up to Police. No mother should go through this. This is everlasting sorrow.”

The former Big Brother Naija housemate wrote,

“On the 1st of January 2020 I had no idea I would be going into the 1st day of the second half of the year without my little brother. Almost a month on and the person who has broken my family still has not been found. The hardest thing was not being there for my brother when he cried out for help. I’m praying we can help him now. If you know who did this please come forward. I beg you. #HelpAlex.”

Alexander Kareem, 20, is believed to have been gunned down in a case of mistaken identity by occupant(s) of a White Range Rover Evoque, three weeks ago near his home in Shepherd’s Bush. The computer whiz died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, and his killer(s) are yet to be found.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

