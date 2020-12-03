Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata Enjoy Romantic Double Date Night with Family

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are making the best use of their time away in London by enjoying each other’s company as well as those of family and friends.

The pair who are suspected to be married went out on a double date in Chinatown, London with Khafi’s younger brother and another female friend.

It was a night good food and lovely ambience after they finally got settled in at the restaurant given that their initial pick for the night was not open as a result of the second tier of the lockdown in the UK kicking in.

They all seemed to have a beautiful time on their night away from home as evidenced by the videos Khafi Kareem shared on Instagram. See them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

