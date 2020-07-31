Khafi Kareem and Family Tearfully Lay Her Brother, Alex to Rest

Khafi Kareem and the rest of her close knit family, tearfully said their goodbyes to the baby of the house, Alex Kareem on Wednesdayday, July 29.

The 20-year-old computer whiz who tragically died as a result of gunshot wounds on 8th June 2020, was buried at the Margravine Cemetery in Hammersmith.

A funeral service for the deceased held at the Church of the Holy Ghost and St Stephen in Shepherd’s Bush on Wednesday with about 30 people in attendance.

Authorities believe that Alex’s shooting which occurred on the street in Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush, was a case of mistaken identity.

Khafi Kareem delivered a heartfelt eulogy at her brother’s funeral.

Speaking at the funeral, Khafi said the death of her brother should not be treated as another ‘black boy.’

To anybody who’s seen this (in the news) and is thinking this is just another black boy who’s been shot by violence, I want to tell you that is not the case. Alex’s life mattered, he had a future ahead of him, he’s not just another black boy. He had a family, he had friends, this is real. There are real lives that have been impacted, real people who are broken. There are so many people who have turned up today and we are here for justice. I am begging whoever knows anything please find it in your heart to come forward. I feel bad that we’ve had to bury Alex and his killers are still not found, can he really rest in peace when his killers are roaming around?

See pictures from the ceremony.

