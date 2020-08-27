Khadijah Haqq Reveals She’s Expecting Third Child with Husband

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Khadijah Haqq Reveals She’s Expecting Third Child with Husband

Khadijah Haqq is set to be a mum again.

The actress and twin sister to Malika Haqq and best friends with Khloe Kardashian revelaed that she and her husband, Bobby McCray are expecting another child together.

Khadijah Haqq made the pregnancy announcement via her Instagram page while sharing a clear blue pregnancy test kit.

This will be her third child with her NFL player husband as they already share a son and daughter together.

Congratulations to the couple.

, ,

Related Posts

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi are More in Today

August 27, 2020

Cynthia Morgan Wants Jude Okoye to Run Her a Check Following Their Social Media Scuffle

August 27, 2020

Annie Idibia Celebrates Her ‘Miracke Baby’, Olivia

August 27, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply