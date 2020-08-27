Khadijah Haqq Reveals She’s Expecting Third Child with Husband

Khadijah Haqq is set to be a mum again.

The actress and twin sister to Malika Haqq and best friends with Khloe Kardashian revelaed that she and her husband, Bobby McCray are expecting another child together.

Khadijah Haqq made the pregnancy announcement via her Instagram page while sharing a clear blue pregnancy test kit.

This will be her third child with her NFL player husband as they already share a son and daughter together.

Congratulations to the couple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

