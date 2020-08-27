Khadijah Haqq Reveals She’s Expecting Third Child with Husband

Khadijah Haqq is set to be a mum again.
The actress and twin sister to Malika Haqq and best friends with Khloe Kardashian revelaed that she and her husband, Bobby McCray are expecting another child together.
Khadijah Haqq made the pregnancy announcement via her Instagram page while sharing a clear blue pregnancy test kit.
This will be her third child with her NFL player husband as they already share a son and daughter together.
I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home. I decided to use @ClearBlue because this has always been the most important result in my life. I love how their digital pregnancy test builds excitement by showing a countdown feature, assuring your answer is coming… And for me it displayed PREGNANT! No time for guessing, I need accuracy. Thank you #ClearBlue for delivering this amazing news to myself, my family and friends! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner
Congratulations to the couple.