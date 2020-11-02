Keyshia Ka’oir Reveals She’s Expecting a Boy With Gucci Mane

Keyshia Ka’oir has revealed that the little Wopster on the way is a mini Gucci Mane.

The beauty mogul shared pictures and videos from the gender reveal party/baby shower where she announced they were expecting a son.

The event was a lavish affair in true Davis fashion and went down on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Dressed for the occasion, the expectant mother was clad in a sheer floor length dress with baby blue accentuates while her husband, Gucci Mane was the quintessential gentleman in a baby blue suit.

Keyshia Ka’oir made sure she had fun at the party as she hit up the dancefloor to show off her flawless twerk.

See clips from the baby shower/gender reveal party below.

