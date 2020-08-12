Keyshia Cole Says 2Pac Wanted to Leave Death Row Before His Death

Keyshia Cole has opened up about her deep relationship with 2Pac during a new Instagram Live session with Fat Joe.

Per the actress, MC Hammer introduced her to Death Row Records, which was where she met 2Pac and Suge Knight. She added that her brother, the rapper Nutt-So, visited Las Vegas with 2Pac, his fiancée Kidada Jones, and Suge for the Tyson fight, the same night 2Pac was fatally shot.

Cole added she was also there, that on the day 2Pac was killed, the late rapper told her he was leaving Death Row to sign with Quincy Jones—and wanted her to come with him.

“I actually did know [2Pac],” she said. “He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.”

Cole continued, “[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail.”

She added, “My mom literally came and got us from Suge’s house because everybody got shot that night. My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from L.A. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn’t like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time.”

You can check out the rest of the interview below:

