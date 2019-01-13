Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She’s Yet to Finalise Her Divorce From Daniel Gibson

Keyshia Cole wants you all to know she’s ready to finalise her divorce from Daniel Gibson, but he is deliberately making things difficult for her.

Drama started after news surfaced that the singer has been warned by a judge to hurry up or the case will be dismissed and she will remain married to Gibson.

Apparently, she has yet to reach an agreement with her estranged husband since October 2017; she had filed for divorce in September 2017, citing irreconcilable differences.

Now, Cole has revealed on The Shade Room that Gibson is requesting for spousal support and also full custody of their child together, and these she would never give him.

“I am not giving him full custody nor no damn spousal support! And I’ve asked him over and over to do so, the ball is in his court,” she said.

