Keyshia Cole and Boyfriend Niko Khale Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale!

The singer took to her Instagram last night to announce that she has just given birth to a baby boy, hours after she revealed that she had gone into labour.

Also, Khale shared a photo of Keyshia Cole’s 9-year-old son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., holding his baby brother. “Big brother vibe,” he wrote before adding “Baby boy is here Yall OMG” while posting a short video clip.

This is Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale’s first child together.

The 37-year-old singer shares her 9-year-old son with ex-husband, former NBA player Daniel Gibson. Now she is a mum again and fans are super happy for her.

Check out the announcement below: