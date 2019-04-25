Keyamo Speaks on INEC Server Saga, Says Courts Guided by Electoral Act, Not Social Media Videos

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, says courts will only deliver judgments based on the provisions of the electoral act and not videos circulating on social media.

Keyamo was reacting to videos where some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the commission planned to transmit results of the 2019 elections electronically.

This follows the petition by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the outcome of the presidential election won by President Muhammadu Buhari before the election tribunal.

Citing results from the server of INEC, Atiku said he defeated Buhari with over 1.6 million votes.

But Keyamo, in a series of tweets, described the videos on INEC’s plan to transmit results to INEC server as mere ‘entertainment’, saying while INEC may have planned to transmit the results electronically, what matters most is if it actually did.

“Without referring to any particular pending Election Petition, there’s a need to generally guide Nigerians not to gullibly fall for the fantasy created by any video circulating where INEC official(s) spoke of INEC’s plan to electronically transmit results before the elections,” Keyamo tweeted.

“The video(s) of some INEC official(s) expressing intention to electronically transmit results are only circulated for entertainment. That procedure is neither contained in the Electoral Act nor in INEC’s Guidelines. Courts are only guided by these documents and not such videos.

“Also, what you plan to do may be different from what you ACTUALLY DID. Assuming INEC planned to transmit electronically, the moment it said after the election that it did not do so, the matter ends there especially as the Electoral Act & the Guidelines do not allow it to do so.”

Meanwhile, Atiku is doubling down on his claim about the INEC server, saying he is willing to bring in witnesses from IBM, Google and Oracle to the tribunal.