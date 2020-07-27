Key Trump aide tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House has announced, adding that he has been self-isolating and working from home.

According to the White House statement, the 54-year-old aide has mild symptoms and there was no risk of exposure to Mr Trump or Vice-President Mike Pence.

Mr O’Brien is the highest-ranking official in Mr Trump’s administration known to have tested positive.

It is not clear when he and the president last met, but one administration official said it had not been for “several days”. The pair appeared together two weeks ago on a trip to Miami.

The White House statement read: “He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site. There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice-president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

A number of people in and around the administration have tested positive, including a military member who works as a White House valet, Mr Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, and a helicopter squadron Marine.

The US is the epicentre of the pandemic in the world with almost 5 million cases and over 145,000 deaths recorded so far.

