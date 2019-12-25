Kevin Spacey Wishes ‘Fans’ a Merry Christmas in New Creepy Video

Kevin Spacey is back again with another disturbing video.

The disgraced actor released a new one-minute video posted to his official YouTube channel, in which he appears in front of a roaring fire and delivers his lines in the creepy Southern drawl of his more famous character.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” he asks. “It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life, and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

It is unclear if the “pretty good year” comment was alluding to prosecutors dropping the charges against him this past July after his accuser refused to testify at a pre-trial hearing. It is also worthy to note that another case against Spacey disappeared in October after a different accuser, a massage therapist in Los Angeles, reportedly died of cancer.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me,” he continues in this new video. “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

And a troubling music plays as he returns to stoking his fire.

