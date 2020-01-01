Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Accuser’s Death

THR is reporting that Kevin Spacey’s team has settled with the family of the man who accused the actor of sexual assault.

Recall that the anonymous massage therapist alleged being forced to grab the actor’s genitals twice during a massage at a private residence in Malibu. A judge allowed the case to move forward despite Spacey’s objection that the plaintiff’s identity was being shielded.

Sadly, the accuser died under mysterious conditions after filing charges against the actor, and now the case is ending.

Per THR: “John Doe” died, and after the accuser’s attorneys informed Spacey, the actor’s attorneys filed a notice of death in court. This began a 90-day clock for the accuser’s estate to be substituted into the case. In November, the accuser’s son successfully petitioned a probate court to become special administrator. The probate filings cited the urgency of the Spacey suit. (Although court papers now indicate the identity of the accuser, The Hollywood Reporter will respect the deceased accuser’s choice to be anonymous.) Now comes the settlement. Attorneys for Spacey and the special administrator filed a stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice (meaning claims can’t be refiled). No terms of the deal were made public.

This comes after another Spacey accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, died by suicide.