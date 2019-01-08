Kevin Spacey Finally Shows up in Court to Face Sexual Assault Charges

The clock is now ticking for Kevin Spacey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the disgraced actor showed up in a Nantucket court yesterday with his legal team for an arraignment in a sexual assault case.

This is his first appearance before Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett as he faces one count of indecent assault and battery stemming from an incident that took place in July 2016.

He reportedly did not speak yesterday, although his attorneys had entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf ahead of the hearing. At the end of the hearing, the judge set March 4 as the next date and allowed the defense’s request that Spacey not have to be present so long as he is available on phone.

And this comes days after Spacey asked the judge to be allowed to skip the proceeding because he lives outside the state of Massachusetts and “my presence will amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case,” according to a motion filed by his legal team.

Also, the disgraced 59-year-old actor shared a worrisome video after news surfaced that he has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of a former Boston TV news anchor at a bar in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2016.

Now, he has made appearance in court, and everyone is waiting to see how this pans out.