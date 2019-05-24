Kevin Hunter Blames Wendy Williams for the Failed Relationship With His Son

So, Kevin Hunter Sr. says Wendy Williams is to blame for the recent fight between him and his son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Recall that father and son recently got into an altercation which involved the police. And now TMZ reports that sources close to the dysfunctional family claim that Wendy’s estranged husband has accused the show host of “poisoning his relationship with their son, getting in his ear and talking smack about him,” and that the fight erupted over an argument involving Kevin Sr.’s demand for spousal support.

“We’re told Kevin Sr. has made several attempts in recent weeks to spend time with his son to repair the relationship, but he got the cold shoulder. He’s also sent his boy lengthy texts … only to get one-word replies,” the report continued.

“Our sources say before Wendy filed for divorce, the Kevins were super tight … so Sr. claims the trigger for the change has to be Wendy. Of course, the marriage fell apart because Kevin apparently had a child out of wedlock with another woman. He says he’s admitted his wrongdoing but feels Wendy’s feelings have been transferred to Jr,” the report concluded.

Now, Kevin Sr. says he still loves Jr. and will not pursue the matter criminally.

Well, we can’t wait to see how it all pans out.