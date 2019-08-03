Kevin Hart to Star in Rick Famuyiwa’s ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ Remake

THR is reporting that Kevin Hart will star in the remake of ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ set to be directed by Rick Famuyiwa.

Per the outlet, the original 1974 buddy comedy starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as two friends who visit a high-end, underworld nightclub, where they get robbed and have to go searching for a winning lottery ticket.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent draft of the remake, and will produce. Also, Will Smith is set to produce via his Overbrook banner with James Lassiter. Hart and John Cheng will also produce through their HartBeat banner.

We can’t wait!