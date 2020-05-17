Kevin Hart Surprises COVID-19 Health Worker With Movie Role

Kevin Hart reportedly offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight.

According to THR, Henry Law, an anesthesiologist in New Jersey, got the call from Hart that he had been randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge was launched by Michael Rubin, the founder of the online retailer Fanatics.

The outlet added that the challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Most of the blockbuster prizes offered involve bank-busting bids to share experiences with A-list celebrities and athletes.”

Apparently, Law donated “a few hundred dollars” for a shot to win a speaking part, a trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel for a future Hart movie.

And speaking with the press, he said he was told he was a finalist in the contest until he got a FaceTime call from Hart with the shocker that he had actually won — with Hart joking the prize winner could be the next Macaulay Culkin.

There was a minimum $10 bid to compete for the Hart prize and there were more than 10 million entries.

“As an anesthesiologist, we’re right there with the patient,” Law said by phone. “If they need a breathing tube placed, that’s usually when it’s most dangerous to catch virus particles. That was a great concern in the beginning. But over time, we started to get more PPE. Right now, I think we’re pretty good in that standpoint. Still seeing a good number of patients coming through.”

“Even though there’s still lot of tragedy going on, we’re getting better at dealing with it,” Law said.

Congratulations to him.

