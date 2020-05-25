Kevin Hart Says His Wife ‘Held Him Accountable’ After Cheating Scandal

Apparently, Eniko Parrish didn’t let Kevin Hart get away with cheating on her in 2017, when she was eight months pregnant with their child.

The actor spoke about this during a chat on The School of Greatness podcast, in which he explained why his wife stuck with him even after he strayed.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,’” he said Parrish thought at the time, per People.

He recalled Parrish saying to him, “‘’That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.’” He continued, “And she held me accountable,” with him adding that it “wasn’t a walk in the park.”

“But it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.”

Praising his the mother of their 2-year-old son is “the strongest person in the world.”

And this comes barely two months after Parrish announced her second pregnancy, sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. “BABY #2,” she wrote. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6!”

