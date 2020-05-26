Kevin Hart Says His Family Thinks He’s “Annoying” During Isolation

Kevin Hart’s family thinks he is annoying, especially now that they are all trapped at home due to the ongoing pandemic that has caused nations to go on lockdown.

The actor opened up about this during a recent chat on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that usually he is either on tour or working and not able to spend this much time at home. However, he notes that his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, is appreciative of his being home during this pregnancy.

“She’s so happy at the fact that through these stages, I’m here,” he said. “Like normally, I’m in and out. So it’s been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months. So this is the first time that I’ve ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it’s been refreshing.”

Still, that doesn’t mean his wife and kids — he also has daughter Heaven and sons Hendrix and Kenzo — are loving every minute of his being around so much, according to the comedian.

“She’s not getting on my nerves,” Hart said of his wife. “But she’s saying I’m getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don’t fight it. But apparently, I’m annoying.”

And his kids agree with Parrish. “That’s what they’re talking about around the house, saying that I’m just ‘always around’…. And they say, ‘Dad, you always want to do stuff. Just chill. And I’m like, I thought doing stuff was chilling,” he said.

He has attempted making TikTok videos or playing board games, to no avail. And to let him know just how annoying he is, they’ve been making him play “who can be quiet the longest.”

LOL.

Watch him below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

